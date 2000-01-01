Filming the making of the first descent of the Detain waterfalls in China - Detian Waterfall project Source: Werner When: 29 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Our recent China trip came together almost like a dreamed reality. So, let me first take you back a couple years to when I saw a photo of the Detain waterfalls and immediately knew I wanted to run the [...] → read original → Werner

