Filming the making of the first descent of the Detain waterfalls in China - Detian Waterfall project

Our recent China trip came together almost like a dreamed reality. So, let me first take you back a couple years to when I saw a photo of the Detain waterfalls and immediately knew I wanted to run the [...]

More from Werner

Sea Snacks for Sea Kayakers

Werner (8 hrs. ago) - If someone were to ask me what I look forward to the most about overnight sea kayak touring in the Pacific Northwest, I’d have to say: Breathtaking scenery, Incredible marine life and Phenomenal FOOD!  read more...

Whitewater in Meghalaya, with the SEND Crew

Werner (Jan 27) - An extremely rare, clear day on the flight from New Delhi to Guwahati. This flight path follows the Southern ridge of the Himalaya’s and delivers a spectacular view of the tallest mountain on Earth – Mt. Everest..  read more...

Scale, A Sea Kayaker's perspective in Alaska

Werner (Jan 20) - Distances work differently up here, especially on the water. You might think you are only a mile or two away from that island over there, you might think you can paddle over in 20 minutes, maybe half an hour. It happens all the time. Two or three hours later, you are still paddling towards that same point and the island doesn’t feel like it’s getting any closer.  read more...

