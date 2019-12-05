Playak Logo


Scale, A Sea Kayaker's perspective in Alaska

Source:Werner
When:1 hour ago
Distances work differently up here, especially on the water. You might think you are only a mile or two away from that island over there, you might think you can paddle over in 20 minutes, maybe half [...]

→ read original → Werner

The Zambezi by SUP by Nadia Almuti

Werner (Dec 9 2019) - I’d seen the rapids of the Zambezi in whitewater films and iconic photos and dreamed of someday paddling that river. When I got a call from my friend Paul Teasdale inviting me to SUP the Zambezi I knew this was something I had to say yes to.  read more...

Squamish River by Packraft

Werner (Dec 5 2019) - On November 10th, four of us decided to packraft down the Squamish River. In the crew, it was Leigh, Mark, Eduardo and me. We started the day driving up one of our local FSR's the Squamish Valley Road to the 15km (9.32 Mile) Bridge, and from there, we Inflated our Boats and walked our way down to the river, ready for adventure.  read more...

