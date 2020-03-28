[please login to make this ad block disappear]
The Legend of Muksu – Review
The Muksu is regarded as the most difficult rivers in the former Soviet Union. Extreme whitewater, extreme lines, and extreme scouting in the heart of Tajikistan, all of which has been beautifully cap [...]
More from unsponsored
Schema-Building in Coaching
unsponsored (Mar 30) - For those coaches amongst us, we all love sharing our enthusiasm for the sport and seeing our students pick up the skills we teach them. But when was the last time you thought about the evidence that backs up the way we coach? read more...
Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020
unsponsored (Mar 28) - Welcome to Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020 and Unsponsored. Despite most of the world being on lockdown this weeks Social Media Saturday is pretty full. Check it out and please share with your friends. read more...
Wild whitewater dreams of a newbie kayaker!!
unsponsored (Mar 28) - I wonder… if… one day… When a newbie kayaker goes paddling, he discovers a posse of pros on the river and wonders whether someday he could be that cool. read more...
Enjoy this kayak movie and keep working post dreaming to fulfill your dreams
unsponsored (Mar 28) - In Dream we met Theo, the shy newbie whitewater kayaker who is unsure of how to progress into a more confident paddler. read more...
New Kayaks From Verus
unsponsored (Mar 28) - It looks lime Verus have two new slicey boats about to be launched. The gladiator and hellbender. read more...
