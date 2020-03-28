Playak Logo


Schema-Building in Coaching

For those coaches amongst us, we all love sharing our enthusiasm for the sport and seeing our students pick up the skills we teach them. But when was the last time you thought about the evidence that [...]

→ read original → unsponsored

Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020

unsponsored (Mar 28) - Welcome to Social Media Saturday 28 March 2020 and Unsponsored. Despite most of the world being on lockdown this weeks Social Media Saturday is pretty full. Check it out and please share with your friends.  read more...

Wild whitewater dreams of a newbie kayaker!!

unsponsored (Mar 28) - I wonder… if… one day… When a newbie kayaker goes paddling, he discovers a posse of pros on the river and wonders whether someday he could be that cool.  read more...

Enjoy this kayak movie and keep working post dreaming to fulfill your dreams

unsponsored (Mar 28) - In Dream we met Theo, the shy newbie whitewater kayaker who is unsure of how to progress into a more confident paddler.  read more...

New Kayaks From Verus

unsponsored (Mar 28) - It looks lime Verus have two new slicey boats about to be launched. The gladiator and hellbender.  read more...

Titan Nymph – Review

unsponsored (Mar 27) - Slicey kayaks are on the way back. After years of super short and relatively high volume playboats the old school makes a return. Now old school is relative, for some of you out there it may be a blast all the way back to 2010! However I’m talking about going back to the 1990s and early 2000s. This is great news as those boats were super fun. Add in some modern design thinking and better outfitting and these new slicey kayaks have a lot to offer a wide range of paddlers.  read more...

