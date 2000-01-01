Playak Logo


New Kayaks From Verus

Source:unsponsored
When:1 hour ago
It looks lime Verus have two new slicey boats about to be launched. The gladiator and hellbender.

More from unsponsored

Titan Nymph – Review

unsponsored (11 hrs. ago) - Slicey kayaks are on the way back. After years of super short and relatively high volume playboats the old school makes a return. Now old school is relative, for some of you out there it may be a blast all the way back to 2010! However I’m talking about going back to the 1990s and early 2000s. This is great news as those boats were super fun. Add in some modern design thinking and better outfitting and these new slicey kayaks have a lot to offer a wide range of paddlers.  read more...

Bren Freeride Highlights 2019

unsponsored (Mar 26) - I think this is my favourite sort of kayaking at the moment, trying to be creative, thow a couple tricks and send some big lines all in the same kayak. Nothing new people like Billy Jones, Dave Fusilli and a host of others have been doing this for years, I just didn’t know what to call it? It isn’t river running, it isn’t freestyle, it isn’t really creeking, Half slicing? Freeride?  read more...

Kayak Safety Features – Run Down

unsponsored (Mar 19) - Kayak design has moved on so much since I started to paddle some 30+ years ago. The level or difficulty at which people paddle is owed in some part to the change in kayak design over the years.  read more...

Kayak Hull Gel Coat And Layup

unsponsored (Mar 16) - Check out this great video from The Composite Shop. veer fancied building your own boat using an open mould? If so this is for you.  read more...

4 of the Best Kayaking Rivers in the World

unsponsored (Mar 12) - Discover 4 of the most amazing kayaking locations from across the world. Join Nouria Newman, Aniol Serrasolses, Benny Marr and Dane Jackson as they travel across the world to find the best Kayaking spots in the world.  read more...

Mar 10unsponsored A New Vision With Palm’s Nevis PFD
Mar 3unsponsored PFD Chest Harness Best Practice
Feb 28unsponsored Paddle For Plastic Community
Feb 25unsponsored Tips to get help when you have a emergency accident when on your outdoor adventures
Feb 24unsponsored Preview of the Small and Compact throw bag - HF Weasel Throwline
Feb 20unsponsored Kokatat Maximus Centurion Rescue PFD Limited Edition
Feb 19unsponsored Immersion Research Aphrodite Dry Suit – First Look
Feb 17unsponsored Thrown Line Rescue Bloopers - Funny Video!!
Feb 1unsponsored Handling a troubled situation in water and getting treatment - Rescue Case
Jan 31unsponsored The Rhondu Gorge Of The Indus
Jan 30unsponsored Juicy Home Run
Jan 29unsponsored  HF Porter - throw bag belt for pro water rescue teams
Jan 29unsponsored Slicey River Runners
Jan 29unsponsored Titan Nymph – First Look
Jan 29unsponsored Putting your old, broken down kayaks into creative uses!!
