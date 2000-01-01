4 of the Best Kayaking Rivers in the World
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|14 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
Discover 4 of the most amazing kayaking locations from across the world. Join Nouria Newman, Aniol Serrasolses, Benny Marr and Dane Jackson as they travel across the world to find the best Kayaking spots in the world.
More from unsponsored
A New Vision With Palm’s Nevis PFD
unsponsored (Mar 10) - Introducing the new Nevis PFD from Palm Equipment. Featuring the world’s first Piggyback harness and the brand new Delta Fit system, this award-winning PFD raises the bar for whitewater safety. read more...
PFD Chest Harness Best Practice
unsponsored (Mar 3) - Research by Loel Colins and Chris Onions at the University of Central Lancashire found that 25% of chest harness releases failed to release properly under low load. read more...
Paddle For Plastic Community
unsponsored (Feb 28) - Are you passionate about protecting our waterways and seas? Islander Kayaks and Odyssey Innovation are giving away a recycled kayak every month to groups and individuals with projects that take action in the fight against marine waste, rubbish and pollution. read more...
Tips to get help when you have a emergency accident when on your outdoor adventures
unsponsored (Feb 25) - This is the very bare bones of calling for help and is not a substitute for completing a relevant first aid course, a safety and rescue course or undertaking leadership training and assessment. Every emergency is unique, but these simple steps should help you to get the help you need as efficiently as possible. read more...
Preview of the Small and Compact throw bag - HF Weasel Throwline
unsponsored (Feb 24) - The HF Weasel is HF’s smallest and most compact throw bag. If space within your boat is at a premium then this bag may be the one for you. The Weasel fits even in the smallest kayak or can be fixed and carried on a waist belt ( HF Swifty Belt ). read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Feb 20
|unsponsored
|Kokatat Maximus Centurion Rescue PFD Limited Edition
|Feb 19
|unsponsored
|Immersion Research Aphrodite Dry Suit – First Look
|Feb 17
|unsponsored
|Thrown Line Rescue Bloopers - Funny Video!!
|Feb 1
|unsponsored
|Handling a troubled situation in water and getting treatment - Rescue Case
|Jan 31
|unsponsored
|The Rhondu Gorge Of The Indus
|Jan 30
|unsponsored
|Juicy Home Run
|Jan 29
|unsponsored
|HF Porter - throw bag belt for pro water rescue teams
|Jan 29
|unsponsored
|Slicey River Runners
|Jan 29
|unsponsored
|Titan Nymph – First Look
|Jan 29
|unsponsored
|Putting your old, broken down kayaks into creative uses!!
|Jan 23
|unsponsored
|Keep warm in water with these neoprene accessories by Palm Equipment
|Jan 16
|unsponsored
|How a movement to save the last wild free flowing river of Europe Grew - Stand up for Rivers!!
|Jan 14
|unsponsored
|Tips and tricks - boofing your whitewater kayak
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|