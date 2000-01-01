4 of the Best Kayaking Rivers in the World Source: unsponsored When: 14 hrs. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Discover 4 of the most amazing kayaking locations from across the world. Join Nouria Newman, Aniol Serrasolses, Benny Marr and Dane Jackson as they travel across the world to find the best Kayaking spots in the world.

Paddle For Plastic Community (Feb 28) - Are you passionate about protecting our waterways and seas? Islander Kayaks and Odyssey Innovation are giving away a recycled kayak every month to groups and individuals with projects that take action in the fight against marine waste, rubbish and pollution.

