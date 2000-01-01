PFD Chest Harness Best Practice Source: unsponsored When: 53 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Research by Loel Colins and Chris Onions at the University of Central Lancashire found that 25% of chest harness releases failed to release properly under low load. → read original → unsponsored

