Paddle For Plastic Community

Source:unsponsored
When:39 min. ago
Are you passionate about protecting our waterways and seas? Islander Kayaks and Odyssey Innovation are giving away a recycled kayak every month to groups and individuals with projects that take action [...]

→ read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Tips to get help when you have a emergency accident when on your outdoor adventures

unsponsored (Feb 25) - This is the very bare bones of calling for help and is not a substitute for completing a relevant first aid course, a safety and rescue course or undertaking leadership training and assessment. Every emergency is unique, but these simple steps should help you to get the help you need as efficiently as possible.  read more...

Preview of the Small and Compact throw bag - HF Weasel Throwline

unsponsored (Feb 24) - The HF Weasel is HF’s smallest and most compact throw bag. If space within your boat is at a premium then this bag may be the one for you. The Weasel fits even in the smallest kayak or can be fixed and carried on a waist belt ( HF Swifty Belt ).  read more...

Kokatat Maximus Centurion Rescue PFD Limited Edition

unsponsored (Feb 20) - Check out the this latest iteration of the Kokatat Maximus Centurion Rescue PFD Limited Edition. This design comes from paddler and designer Marcus Cline.  read more...

Immersion Research Aphrodite Dry Suit – First Look

unsponsored (Feb 19) - Living in Fort William as a kayaker means one thing – a good, comfy and durable dry suit is a must! Lochaber has rain even in the driest months. In fact, we have an average annual rainfall of approximately 1777mm or 70 inches; a kayakers paradise.  read more...

Thrown Line Rescue Bloopers - Funny Video!!

unsponsored (Feb 17) - Please get proficient at throwing thrown lines and rescue people in trouble in the river, else you will be useless to help a mate on the river who has got into trouble!!  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Feb 1unsponsored Handling a troubled situation in water and getting treatment - Rescue Case
Jan 31unsponsored The Rhondu Gorge Of The Indus
Jan 30unsponsored Juicy Home Run
Jan 29unsponsored  HF Porter - throw bag belt for pro water rescue teams
Jan 29unsponsored Slicey River Runners
Jan 29unsponsored Titan Nymph – First Look
Jan 29unsponsored Putting your old, broken down kayaks into creative uses!!
Jan 23unsponsored Keep warm in water with these neoprene accessories by Palm Equipment
Jan 16unsponsored How a movement to save the last wild free flowing river of Europe Grew - Stand up for Rivers!!
Jan 14unsponsored Tips and tricks - boofing your whitewater kayak
Jan 11unsponsored Astral Serpent 2.0 PFD - A look
Jan 10unsponsored Immersion Research’s new dry suit for female paddlers - The Aphrodite dry suit
Jan 10unsponsored Paddling gear Nookie Core Hybrid Review
Jan 6unsponsored Get out there with Nouria Newman
Jan 6unsponsored The Salad Days: The Illustrious River Career of Herman Hoops
Jan 4unsponsored Seek peek at Titan kayak’s Nymph, just lovely colours!!
Jan 2unsponsored Happy New Year
Jan 1unsponsored Check out the wonderful sections of the Wailuku river in Hawaii !!
Dec 30 2019unsponsored Run of the Minus Rapids - Epic!!
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.