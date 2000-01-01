The Rhondu Gorge Of The Indus
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
In November Dane met up with the California boys to experience a river like no other, the Rhondu gorge of the Indus. Flowing 86 miles from the valley of Skardu,
More from unsponsored
Juicy Home Run
unsponsored (Jan 30) - Super lucky to get some juicy flow on my home river despite january’s cold temperature. This is my Home Run read more...
HF Porter - throw bag belt for pro water rescue teams
unsponsored (Jan 29) - HF Porter HF have a new throw bag belt. The HF Porter has been specially developed for pro water rescue teams and raft guides. read more...
Slicey River Runners
unsponsored (Jan 29) - Fancy a slicey river running play machine? Here is quick updated run down of the specifications of a number of the slicey kayaks out their (early 2020). If we have missed any please let us know. read more...
Titan Nymph – First Look
unsponsored (Jan 29) - We have a pre-production Titan Nymph in for review at Unsponsored. Other than the graphics (missing on this one) and some tweaks to the outfitting this kayak is the same as the final production version. read more...
Putting your old, broken down kayaks into creative uses!!
unsponsored (Jan 29) - What do you do with your broken kayaks? I have a few laying around that I use as a source for repair plastic. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|