Titan Nymph – First Look Source: unsponsored When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

We have a pre-production Titan Nymph in for review at Unsponsored. Other than the graphics (missing on this one) and some tweaks to the outfitting this kayak is the same as the final production version. → read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: