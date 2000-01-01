Playak Logo


Titan Nymph – First Look

Source:unsponsored
When:1 hour ago
We have a pre-production Titan Nymph in for review at Unsponsored. Other than the graphics (missing on this one) and some tweaks to the outfitting this kayak is the same as the final production version.

More from unsponsored

Putting your old, broken down kayaks into creative uses!!

unsponsored (11 hrs. ago) - What do you do with your broken kayaks? I have a few laying around that I use as a source for repair plastic.  read more...

Keep warm in water with these neoprene accessories by Palm Equipment

unsponsored (Jan 23) - Don’t let your hands, head or little toes get cold – Palm Equipment have a brilliant new range of eco-friendly neoprene accessories, including five new items to their already wide range: the Surf hood, NeoFlex hood, fingerless Clutch gloves, Neoflex gloves and Claw mitts.  read more...

How a movement to save the last wild free flowing river of Europe Grew - Stand up for Rivers!!

unsponsored (Jan 16) - A plan to build 2000 dams on the Balkan river, that's the last remaing wild river in Europe got the movement to save the river, with the Balkan rivers Tour. The story narrated beautifully in this film, watch it. And we want this special river to be freeflowing, free from dams, period!!!  read more...

Tips and tricks - boofing your whitewater kayak

unsponsored (Jan 14) - Here I break down some tips and tricks for learning the “Lean Boof” or “Ear Dip” style of boofing your whitewater kayak.  read more...

Astral Serpent 2.0 PFD - A look

unsponsored (Jan 11) - A long time ago HF produced the Serpent PFD that was designed and developed by Allan Ellard. It was a great piece of gear that had a huge following. For 2020 Astral has developed the Serpent 2.0.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Jan 10unsponsored Immersion Research’s new dry suit for female paddlers - The Aphrodite dry suit
Jan 10unsponsored Paddling gear Nookie Core Hybrid Review
Jan 6unsponsored Get out there with Nouria Newman
Jan 6unsponsored The Salad Days: The Illustrious River Career of Herman Hoops
Jan 4unsponsored Seek peek at Titan kayak’s Nymph, just lovely colours!!
Jan 2unsponsored Happy New Year
Jan 1unsponsored Check out the wonderful sections of the Wailuku river in Hawaii !!
Dec 30 2019unsponsored Run of the Minus Rapids - Epic!!
Dec 27 2019unsponsored The SD Card for your GoPro Hero8 Series, to catch your action packed sportive activities
Dec 27 2019unsponsored Yak Taurus PFD – Review
Dec 26 2019unsponsored Kayaking in the Shadow of Everest
Dec 26 2019unsponsored Unsponsored Christmas Special 2019 - Whitewater Entertainment
Dec 24 2019unsponsored RRP Proguard Bolt on Mudguard – Review
Dec 24 2019unsponsored Wild river Cwm Cynfal needs your help to save it from impending dam project damages
Dec 21 2019unsponsored White Water Kayaking First Descents
Dec 19 2019unsponsored Find The Biggest Hole Then Aim For It
Dec 17 2019unsponsored Looking at Pyranha’s Ozone, river-running playboat
Dec 10 2019unsponsored Fun run down of the famous West Cherry Creek
Dec 9 2019unsponsored Festive Gift Guide for paddlers this Christmas time
Dec 2 2019unsponsored Level Six Ace Spray Skirt – First Look
more...


