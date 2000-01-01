Juicy Home Run
|Source:
|unsponsored
|When:
|26 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Super lucky to get some juicy flow on my home river despite january’s cold temperature. This is my Home Run
More from unsponsored
HF Porter - throw bag belt for pro water rescue teams
unsponsored (4 hrs. ago) - HF Porter HF have a new throw bag belt. The HF Porter has been specially developed for pro water rescue teams and raft guides. read more...
Slicey River Runners
unsponsored (7 hrs. ago) - Fancy a slicey river running play machine? Here is quick updated run down of the specifications of a number of the slicey kayaks out their (early 2020). If we have missed any please let us know. read more...
Titan Nymph – First Look
unsponsored (16 hrs. ago) - We have a pre-production Titan Nymph in for review at Unsponsored. Other than the graphics (missing on this one) and some tweaks to the outfitting this kayak is the same as the final production version. read more...
Putting your old, broken down kayaks into creative uses!!
unsponsored (Jan 29) - What do you do with your broken kayaks? I have a few laying around that I use as a source for repair plastic. read more...
Keep warm in water with these neoprene accessories by Palm Equipment
unsponsored (Jan 23) - Don’t let your hands, head or little toes get cold – Palm Equipment have a brilliant new range of eco-friendly neoprene accessories, including five new items to their already wide range: the Surf hood, NeoFlex hood, fingerless Clutch gloves, Neoflex gloves and Claw mitts. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|