How a movement to save the last wild free flowing river of Europe Grew - Stand up for Rivers!! Source: unsponsored When: 1 hour ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

A plan to build 2000 dams on the Balkan river, that's the last remaing wild river in Europe got the movement to save the river, with the Balkan rivers Tour.

The story narrated beautifully in this fi [...] → read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: