Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Seek peek at Titan kayak’s Nymph, just lovely colours!!

Source:unsponsored
When:30 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Titan have some pretty nice looking colour combinations for the Nymph.

→ read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Happy New Year

unsponsored (Jan 2) - Welcome 2020. We hope that 2020 is good to you all, that it brings good water levels and good fortune. Thank you for supporting Unsponsored.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Check out the wonderful sections of the Wailuku river in Hawaii !!

unsponsored (Jan 1) - Hawaii is clearly already known for being a paradise to vacation to, and while that is definitely true. I know the Big Island of Hawaii to be home of one of the greatest rivers the in the world, the Wailuku.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Run of the Minus Rapids - Epic!!

unsponsored (Dec 30 2019) - Here is a quick GoPro mashup of the minus rapids and the last few days enjoying one of my favorite rivers of all time!  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

The SD Card for your GoPro Hero8 Series, to catch your action packed sportive activities

unsponsored (Dec 27 2019) - What SD Card For The GoPro Hero8 Series? It super important that you use the best memory cards possible with your GoPro camera whether it’s the GoPro Hero8, Hero7, Hero6, Hero5 or indeed any of the GoPro cameras currently available.  read more...

  • Currently 3.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Yak Taurus PFD – Review

unsponsored (Dec 27 2019) - A brand new Yak Taurus PFD landed at Unsponsored HQ at the end of August 2019. Since then it has seen a hundred hours of use.  read more...

  • Currently 5.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 26 2019unsponsored Kayaking in the Shadow of Everest
Dec 26 2019unsponsored Unsponsored Christmas Special 2019 - Whitewater Entertainment
Dec 24 2019unsponsored RRP Proguard Bolt on Mudguard – Review
Dec 24 2019unsponsored Wild river Cwm Cynfal needs your help to save it from impending dam project damages
Dec 21 2019unsponsored White Water Kayaking First Descents
Dec 19 2019unsponsored Find The Biggest Hole Then Aim For It
Dec 17 2019unsponsored Looking at Pyranha’s Ozone, river-running playboat
Dec 10 2019unsponsored Fun run down of the famous West Cherry Creek
Dec 9 2019unsponsored Festive Gift Guide for paddlers this Christmas time
Dec 2 2019unsponsored Level Six Ace Spray Skirt – First Look
Nov 14 2019unsponsored Take a look at this Nookie Octane womens dropseat drysuit
Nov 13 2019unsponsored T Rex’s slalom run on Cedar River
Nov 12 2019unsponsored Prijon’s new sea kayak for 2020- PriLite Aruna Kayak
Nov 11 2019unsponsored Here's Dagger Rewind - Check the images...
Nov 11 2019unsponsored Keeping those hands warm in cold conditions during your paddles
Nov 11 2019unsponsored Bren’s Park Jam 2019 – Teesside
Nov 4 2019unsponsored 9 Tips To Make Your Drysuit Last Longer
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.