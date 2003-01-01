Kayaking in the Shadow of Everest Source: unsponsored When: 15 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Before he was guiding for Backshall, before he became synonymous with the Himalayas, before so much more Daz Clarkson-King was kayaking in the shadow of Everest in October 2003. → read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: