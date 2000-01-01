Playak Logo


The SD Card for your GoPro Hero8 Series, to catch your action packed sportive activities

Source:unsponsored
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
What SD Card For The GoPro Hero8 Series? It super important that you use the best memory cards possible with your GoPro camera whether it’s the GoPro Hero8, Hero7, Hero6, Hero5 or indeed any of the [...]

→ read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Yak Taurus PFD – Review

unsponsored (1 hour ago) - A brand new Yak Taurus PFD landed at Unsponsored HQ at the end of August 2019. Since then it has seen a hundred hours of use.  read more...

Kayaking in the Shadow of Everest

unsponsored (10 hrs. ago) - Before he was guiding for Backshall, before he became synonymous with the Himalayas, before so much more Daz Clarkson-King was kayaking in the shadow of Everest in October 2003.  read more...

Unsponsored Christmas Special 2019 - Whitewater Entertainment

unsponsored (15 hrs. ago) - Merry Christmas and a happy New year to all. Stay safe and paddle hard!  read more...

RRP Proguard Bolt on Mudguard – Review

unsponsored (Dec 24) - Ok, we are going a little off piste with this one as it is definitely not kayak or canoe related. When the water is low and the surf has dropped off I get out on a bike. This now includes mountain bikes and road bikes.  read more...

Wild river Cwm Cynfal needs your help to save it from impending dam project damages

unsponsored (Dec 24) - Both Afon Cynfal and Rhaeadr y Cwm are threatened by hydro development. The development will really in significant ecological damage. More details on the development and how you can help protect the area can be found here.  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 21unsponsored White Water Kayaking First Descents
Dec 19unsponsored Find The Biggest Hole Then Aim For It
Dec 17unsponsored Looking at Pyranha’s Ozone, river-running playboat
Dec 10unsponsored Fun run down of the famous West Cherry Creek
Dec 9unsponsored Festive Gift Guide for paddlers this Christmas time
Dec 2unsponsored Level Six Ace Spray Skirt – First Look
Nov 14unsponsored Take a look at this Nookie Octane womens dropseat drysuit
Nov 13unsponsored T Rex’s slalom run on Cedar River
Nov 12unsponsored Prijon’s new sea kayak for 2020- PriLite Aruna Kayak
Nov 11unsponsored Here's Dagger Rewind - Check the images...
Nov 11unsponsored Keeping those hands warm in cold conditions during your paddles
Nov 11unsponsored Bren’s Park Jam 2019 – Teesside
Nov 4unsponsored 9 Tips To Make Your Drysuit Last Longer
Oct 30unsponsored Paddler’s Guide to The Tyne Tour
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

