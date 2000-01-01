Wild river Cwm Cynfal needs your help to save it from impending dam project damages Source: unsponsored When: 37 min. ago Rating: Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Both Afon Cynfal and Rhaeadr y Cwm are threatened by hydro development. The development will really in significant ecological damage.

More details on the development and how you can help protect the [...] → read original → unsponsored

More from unsponsored

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





More headlines: