White Water Kayaking First Descents

Source:unsponsored
When:1 hour ago
White water kayaking first descents in places most of the world avoids with Darren Clarkson-King.

→ read original → unsponsored

Find The Biggest Hole Then Aim For It

unsponsored (Dec 19) - Dane leading Adrian down the Zambezi for their first time, this is how it went. It’s just joy in Dane’s face at the prospect of running big water.  read more...

Looking at Pyranha’s Ozone, river-running playboat

unsponsored (Dec 17) - The Ozone is Pyranha’s long-awaited return to the river-running playboat market.  read more...

Fun run down of the famous West Cherry Creek

unsponsored (Dec 10) - This summer Dane Jackson and I met up in California to run down the famous West Cherry Creek.  read more...

Festive Gift Guide for paddlers this Christmas time

unsponsored (Dec 9) - A great deal of outdoor equipment passes through the halls of Unsponsored HQ. Some great, some good and some not so good. As we get closer to the 25th of December it has now become a little bit of tradition (and to save me answering loads of “What should I get ….. for Christmas, they have just got into kayaking/canoeing/SUP?” type questions via email) to put together a list of gear for our Festive Gift Guide that paddlers and general outdoors type folk might appreciate as presents at Christmas time.  read more...

Level Six Ace Spray Skirt – First Look

unsponsored (Dec 2) - The Ace Sprayskirt is Level Six’s most technically sophisticated sprayskirt and is designed for the most advanced whitewater paddler dealing with the harshest conditions.  read more...

