Spectacular Start to the Season at 2020 Glagla Race – Lake Annecy, France
Bluebird skies greeted the over 600 strong field of SUP racers as they entered Lake Anney’s frigid but glassy waters for the 2020 GlaGla Race, which kicked off the 2020 SUP racing season this past w [...]
→ read original → Trident Sports
More from Trident Sports
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Trident Sports (3 hrs. ago) -
Leading SUP magazine, SUPBoarder, invited all paddleboard manufacturers the chance to test out their performance SUP surfing shapes in the 85 to 95-litre range for their latest PRO video test series. SUPBoarder then selected 6 boards from leading brands & tested them head to head, highlighting their strengths & weaknesses to find the best intermediate to advanced surf SUP on the market. read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|