Precious Time on the Water

Source:Trash Paddler
When:1 hour ago
Rating:
The Sudbury River had ample water and sunshine yesterday for this socially distanced paddler to explore. More than ever before I appreciate being able to get out on the water, wondering if it might b [...]

More from Trash Paddler

Oxbow Tranquility Broken

Trash Paddler (Mar 25) - The Nashua River in Harvard, MA was unusually quiet today until around noontime when the low rumbling of an eastbound loaded coal train livened-up the valley.  read more...

Escaping It All on the Nashua

Trash Paddler (Mar 20) - Felt very lucky to get out on the Nashua River in Lancaster, MA, yesterday. Social distancing wasn't a problem as I didn't encounter another soul. Launched from Seven Bridge Road (aka Rt. 117) and found numerous obstacles in the form of blow downs.  read more...

Sunday Paddle in the familiar waters of the Assabet river in these uncharted times

Trash Paddler (Mar 18) - Got out on familiar waters this past Sunday and, under bright sunny skies, paddled to the point where the Sudbury and Assabet rivers join to form the Concord. Though everything seemed ordinary I couldn't help but think of how fast things are changing and all of us are heading into uncharted waters.  read more...

Nashua, Merrimack, and Assabet Bits

Trash Paddler (Mar 13) - They're three rivers in the Merrimack River watershed, and I paddled bits of each this past week. Started with the Nashua River in Still River (Harvard, MA) on the only seasonable day of the three where a couple of deer looked surprised.  read more...

Sudbury River Paddle when Spring Gets Flowing

Trash Paddler (Mar 7) - The majestic stand of old maples paddled past yesterday is hard by the Sudbury River below Lee's Bridge...  read more...

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Feb 29Trash Paddler Spring time feel paddling around these rivers
Feb 19Trash Paddler Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River
Feb 17Trash Paddler Solace on the Charles
Feb 5Trash Paddler  Assabet River January Paddle with birds enjoying peace and quite
Jan 30Trash Paddler Ruckus in the Oxbow
more...


