[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Escaping It All on the Nashua
|Source:
|Trash Paddler
|When:
|7 hrs. ago
|Rating:
|
Felt very lucky to get out on the Nashua River in Lancaster, MA, yesterday. Social distancing wasn't a problem as I didn't encounter another soul. Launched from Seven Bridge Road (aka Rt. 117) and f [...]
More from Trash Paddler
Sunday Paddle in the familiar waters of the Assabet river in these uncharted times
Trash Paddler (Mar 18) - Got out on familiar waters this past Sunday and, under bright sunny skies, paddled to the point where the Sudbury and Assabet rivers join to form the Concord. Though everything seemed ordinary I couldn't help but think of how fast things are changing and all of us are heading into uncharted waters. read more...
Nashua, Merrimack, and Assabet Bits
Trash Paddler (Mar 13) - They're three rivers in the Merrimack River watershed, and I paddled bits of each this past week. Started with the Nashua River in Still River (Harvard, MA) on the only seasonable day of the three where a couple of deer looked surprised. read more...
Sudbury River Paddle when Spring Gets Flowing
Trash Paddler (Mar 7) - The majestic stand of old maples paddled past yesterday is hard by the Sudbury River below Lee's Bridge... read more...
Spring time feel paddling around these rivers
Trash Paddler (Feb 29) - Spent the past three days on three different rivers all within 12 miles of home and each one had the rock-solid feel of spring. Started with the Concord River and its Old North Bridge on a warm and sunny Sunday... read more...
Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River
Trash Paddler (Feb 19) - Before ascending the Assabet River this paddler always checks the water level on the Egg Rock inscription. Yesterday, on Presidents Day, the level proved perfect for unimpeded paddling to West Concord and Warner's Pond. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Feb 17
|Trash Paddler
|Solace on the Charles
|Feb 5
|Trash Paddler
|Assabet River January Paddle with birds enjoying peace and quite
|Jan 30
|Trash Paddler
|Ruckus in the Oxbow
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|