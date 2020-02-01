Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River

More from Trash Paddler

Solace on the Charles Trash Paddler (Feb 17) - The way things are going with our country of late, it seems the need for finding solace is fast becoming a regular occurrence. We all have our places to go to when the need arises. Mine is on the water, preferably a river, where at least for a few hours something close to normalcy prevails. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year Trash Paddler (Jan 16) - Here in southern New England we experience some form of a 'January Thaw' almost every winter. However, in the nearly 150 years that weather records have been recorded there'd never been two consecutive January days with temperatures above 70 degrees Fahrenheit ... until this past weekend. Yesterday, I got to see the results first hand after launching into an impounded area of the Assabet River which is normally iced over at this time of year... read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

