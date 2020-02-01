Perfect level to paddle around the Assabet River
Before ascending the Assabet River this paddler always checks the water level on the Egg Rock inscription. Yesterday, on Presidents Day, the level proved perfect for unimpeded paddling to West Concord and Warner's Pond.
More from Trash Paddler
Solace on the Charles
Trash Paddler (Feb 17) - The way things are going with our country of late, it seems the need for finding solace is fast becoming a regular occurrence. We all have our places to go to when the need arises. Mine is on the water, preferably a river, where at least for a few hours something close to normalcy prevails. read more...
Assabet River January Paddle with birds enjoying peace and quite
Trash Paddler (Feb 5) - The last day of January revealed wide-open water on the Assabet River, even the shallow areas by Crow Island. An eastern bluebird was the cherry on top... read more...
Ruckus in the Oxbow
Trash Paddler (Jan 30) - It had been unusually quiet on the Nashua River in Harvard, MA yesterday with not a peep heard from the Fort Devens gun ranges. read more...
Checking out Fairhaven Bay at a time when icy season this year got skipped
Trash Paddler (Jan 17) - Yesterday I wondered how our record-breaking 'January Thaw' affected one of Old Man Winter's favorite haunts around here, Fairhaven Bay, so...I set out from Sherman's Bridge and paddled down a nicely-full and ice-free Sudbury River at Weir Hill (opening photo). read more...
Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year
Trash Paddler (Jan 16) - Here in southern New England we experience some form of a 'January Thaw' almost every winter. However, in the nearly 150 years that weather records have been recorded there'd never been two consecutive January days with temperatures above 70 degrees Fahrenheit ... until this past weekend. Yesterday, I got to see the results first hand after launching into an impounded area of the Assabet River which is normally iced over at this time of year... read more...
