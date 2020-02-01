Assabet River January Paddle with birds enjoying peace and quite
Trash Paddler
53 min. ago
The last day of January revealed wide-open water on the Assabet River, even the shallow areas by Crow Island. An eastern bluebird was the cherry on top...
More from Trash Paddler
Ruckus in the Oxbow
Trash Paddler (Jan 30) - It had been unusually quiet on the Nashua River in Harvard, MA yesterday with not a peep heard from the Fort Devens gun ranges. read more...
Checking out Fairhaven Bay at a time when icy season this year got skipped
Trash Paddler (Jan 17) - Yesterday I wondered how our record-breaking 'January Thaw' affected one of Old Man Winter's favorite haunts around here, Fairhaven Bay, so...I set out from Sherman's Bridge and paddled down a nicely-full and ice-free Sudbury River at Weir Hill (opening photo). read more...
Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year
Trash Paddler (Jan 16) - Here in southern New England we experience some form of a 'January Thaw' almost every winter. However, in the nearly 150 years that weather records have been recorded there'd never been two consecutive January days with temperatures above 70 degrees Fahrenheit ... until this past weekend. Yesterday, I got to see the results first hand after launching into an impounded area of the Assabet River which is normally iced over at this time of year... read more...
Paddling this stretch of the Assabet River to immerse in sunshine warmth
Trash Paddler (Jan 9) - The sun had fought the good fight but eventually surrendered to the thickening clouds yesterday on the Assabet River. The morning's abundant sun and relative warmth for early January drew me to a stretch of the river a bit further upstream than I usually paddle. read more...
Looking for Saddle Rock
Trash Paddler (Jan 6) - While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Musketaquid had to a local stage gauge was a large boulder known as Saddle Rock, located at Heard's Bridge at the southern end of Sudbury Meadows. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Jan 3
|Trash Paddler
|New Year'S Plunge Alternative - Paddler welcoming the new year on water
|Jan 2
|Trash Paddler
|Just One Moment
|Jan 1
|Trash Paddler
|Many more paddles on December as rivers were not icy for long!!
|Dec 17 2019
|Trash Paddler
|It feels like Cloud Paddling in the fog season
|Dec 14 2019
|Trash Paddler
|A relatively warm paddle in winter times on the Assabet River
|Dec 12 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Winter Right on Cue
|more...
