Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Assabet River January Paddle with birds enjoying peace and quite

Source:Trash Paddler
When:53 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

The last day of January revealed wide-open water on the Assabet River, even the shallow areas by Crow Island. An eastern bluebird was the cherry on top...

→ read original → Trash Paddler

More from Trash Paddler

Ruckus in the Oxbow

Trash Paddler (Jan 30) - It had been unusually quiet on the Nashua River in Harvard, MA yesterday with not a peep heard from the Fort Devens gun ranges.   read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Checking out Fairhaven Bay at a time when icy season this year got skipped

Trash Paddler (Jan 17) - Yesterday I wondered how our record-breaking 'January Thaw' affected one of Old Man Winter's favorite haunts around here, Fairhaven Bay, so...I set out from Sherman's Bridge and paddled down a nicely-full and ice-free Sudbury River at Weir Hill (opening photo).  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year

Trash Paddler (Jan 16) - Here in southern New England we experience some form of a 'January Thaw' almost every winter. However, in the nearly 150 years that weather records have been recorded there'd never been two consecutive January days with temperatures above 70 degrees Fahrenheit ... until this past weekend. Yesterday, I got to see the results first hand after launching into an impounded area of the Assabet River which is normally iced over at this time of year...  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Paddling this stretch of the Assabet River to immerse in sunshine warmth

Trash Paddler (Jan 9) - The sun had fought the good fight but eventually surrendered to the thickening clouds yesterday on the Assabet River. The morning's abundant sun and relative warmth for early January drew me to a stretch of the river a bit further upstream than I usually paddle.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Looking for Saddle Rock

Trash Paddler (Jan 6) - While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Musketaquid had to a local stage gauge was a large boulder known as Saddle Rock, located at Heard's Bridge at the southern end of Sudbury Meadows.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Jan 3Trash Paddler New Year'S Plunge Alternative - Paddler welcoming the new year on water
Jan 2Trash Paddler Just One Moment
Jan 1Trash Paddler Many more paddles on December as rivers were not icy for long!!
Dec 17 2019Trash Paddler It feels like Cloud Paddling in the fog season
Dec 14 2019Trash Paddler A relatively warm paddle in winter times on the Assabet River
Dec 12 2019Trash Paddler Winter Right on Cue
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.