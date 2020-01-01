Checking out Fairhaven Bay at a time when icy season this year got skipped

More from Trash Paddler

Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year Trash Paddler (17 hrs. ago) - Here in southern New England we experience some form of a 'January Thaw' almost every winter. However, in the nearly 150 years that weather records have been recorded there'd never been two consecutive January days with temperatures above 70 degrees Fahrenheit ... until this past weekend. Yesterday, I got to see the results first hand after launching into an impounded area of the Assabet River which is normally iced over at this time of year... read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Looking for Saddle Rock Trash Paddler (Jan 6) - While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Musketaquid had to a local stage gauge was a large boulder known as Saddle Rock, located at Heard's Bridge at the southern end of Sudbury Meadows. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Just One Moment Trash Paddler (Jan 2) - Before paddling into 2020 and the new decade, thought I'd reflect on my most memorable paddling moment from 2019. It occurred on a cloudy spring morning in western Maine where, after awaking in my tent, I'd driven to a lake said to possess Native American pictographs. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

