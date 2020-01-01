Playak Logo


Checking out Fairhaven Bay at a time when icy season this year got skipped

Source:Trash Paddler
When:47 min. ago
Yesterday I wondered how our record-breaking 'January Thaw' affected one of Old Man Winter's favorite haunts around here, Fairhaven Bay, so...I set out from Sherman's Bridge and paddled down a nicely- [...]

→ read original → Trash Paddler

More from Trash Paddler

Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year

Trash Paddler (17 hrs. ago) - Here in southern New England we experience some form of a 'January Thaw' almost every winter. However, in the nearly 150 years that weather records have been recorded there'd never been two consecutive January days with temperatures above 70 degrees Fahrenheit ... until this past weekend. Yesterday, I got to see the results first hand after launching into an impounded area of the Assabet River which is normally iced over at this time of year...  read more...

Paddling this stretch of the Assabet River to immerse in sunshine warmth

Trash Paddler (Jan 9) - The sun had fought the good fight but eventually surrendered to the thickening clouds yesterday on the Assabet River. The morning's abundant sun and relative warmth for early January drew me to a stretch of the river a bit further upstream than I usually paddle.  read more...

Looking for Saddle Rock

Trash Paddler (Jan 6) - While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Musketaquid had to a local stage gauge was a large boulder known as Saddle Rock, located at Heard's Bridge at the southern end of Sudbury Meadows.  read more...

New Year'S Plunge Alternative - Paddler welcoming the new year on water

Trash Paddler (Jan 3) - Yesterday while many folks were preparing to kick off the New Year with a Polar Plunge I was doing just the opposite and donning attire meant to insulate me from any unplanned immersion.  As a paddler my intent was to welcome in the New Year on the water rather than in it.   read more...

Just One Moment

Trash Paddler (Jan 2) - Before paddling into 2020 and the new decade, thought I'd reflect on my most memorable paddling moment from 2019. It occurred on a cloudy spring morning in western Maine where, after awaking in my tent, I'd driven to a lake said to possess Native American pictographs.  read more...

