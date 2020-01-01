[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year
Here in southern New England we experience some form of a 'January Thaw' almost every winter. However, in the nearly 150 years that weather records have been recorded there'd never been two consecuti [...]
More from Trash Paddler
Paddling this stretch of the Assabet River to immerse in sunshine warmth
Trash Paddler (Jan 9) - The sun had fought the good fight but eventually surrendered to the thickening clouds yesterday on the Assabet River. The morning's abundant sun and relative warmth for early January drew me to a stretch of the river a bit further upstream than I usually paddle. read more...
Looking for Saddle Rock
Trash Paddler (Jan 6) - While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Musketaquid had to a local stage gauge was a large boulder known as Saddle Rock, located at Heard's Bridge at the southern end of Sudbury Meadows. read more...
New Year'S Plunge Alternative - Paddler welcoming the new year on water
Trash Paddler (Jan 3) - Yesterday while many folks were preparing to kick off the New Year with a Polar Plunge I was doing just the opposite and donning attire meant to insulate me from any unplanned immersion. As a paddler my intent was to welcome in the New Year on the water rather than in it. read more...
Just One Moment
Trash Paddler (Jan 2) - Before paddling into 2020 and the new decade, thought I'd reflect on my most memorable paddling moment from 2019. It occurred on a cloudy spring morning in western Maine where, after awaking in my tent, I'd driven to a lake said to possess Native American pictographs. read more...
Many more paddles on December as rivers were not icy for long!!
Trash Paddler (Jan 1) - Just as I resigned myself to planning paddles for next spring, the Arctic conditions retreated almost as fast as they had appeared and the iced-up rivers gave way to open water. Consequently, I was able to get in several more paddles thinking that each one would be the last of the year (and decade). read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Dec 17 2019
|Trash Paddler
|It feels like Cloud Paddling in the fog season
|Dec 14 2019
|Trash Paddler
|A relatively warm paddle in winter times on the Assabet River
|Dec 12 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Winter Right on Cue
|Nov 28 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Warm November morning Paddle to Heard Pond from the Sudbury River
|Nov 28 2019
|Trash Paddler
|An Egg Rock Eagle
|Nov 22 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Assabet River's Portal is Open Again
|more...
