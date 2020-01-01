Winter times not visible in Assabet River this year

More from Trash Paddler

Looking for Saddle Rock Trash Paddler (Jan 6) - While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Musketaquid had to a local stage gauge was a large boulder known as Saddle Rock, located at Heard's Bridge at the southern end of Sudbury Meadows. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Just One Moment Trash Paddler (Jan 2) - Before paddling into 2020 and the new decade, thought I'd reflect on my most memorable paddling moment from 2019. It occurred on a cloudy spring morning in western Maine where, after awaking in my tent, I'd driven to a lake said to possess Native American pictographs. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

