Looking for Saddle Rock
|Source:
|Trash Paddler
|When:
|38 min. ago
|Rating:
|
While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Mu [...]
More from Trash Paddler
New Year'S Plunge Alternative - Paddler welcoming the new year on water
Trash Paddler (Jan 3) - Yesterday while many folks were preparing to kick off the New Year with a Polar Plunge I was doing just the opposite and donning attire meant to insulate me from any unplanned immersion. As a paddler my intent was to welcome in the New Year on the water rather than in it. read more...
Just One Moment
Trash Paddler (Jan 2) - Before paddling into 2020 and the new decade, thought I'd reflect on my most memorable paddling moment from 2019. It occurred on a cloudy spring morning in western Maine where, after awaking in my tent, I'd driven to a lake said to possess Native American pictographs. read more...
Many more paddles on December as rivers were not icy for long!!
Trash Paddler (Jan 1) - Just as I resigned myself to planning paddles for next spring, the Arctic conditions retreated almost as fast as they had appeared and the iced-up rivers gave way to open water. Consequently, I was able to get in several more paddles thinking that each one would be the last of the year (and decade). read more...
It feels like Cloud Paddling in the fog season
Trash Paddler (Dec 17 2019) - That's what it felt like while paddling bits of the lower Sudbury and Assabet rivers yesterday in Concord. The Elm Street Bridge (opening photo) was approached after passing beneath the fog-shrouded commuter rail and Main Street bridges... read more...
A relatively warm paddle in winter times on the Assabet River
Trash Paddler (Dec 14 2019) - Around these parts we went from 8 degrees F. with more than a half-foot of snow on the ground Sunday morning to 56 degrees F. with almost bare ground in the span of 48 hours. The Assabet River on Tuesday morning was close to ice free from Gleasondale down to the mouth of Elizabeth Brook where a thin mat of ice spanned the river (opening photo)... read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Dec 12 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Winter Right on Cue
|Nov 28 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Warm November morning Paddle to Heard Pond from the Sudbury River
|Nov 28 2019
|Trash Paddler
|An Egg Rock Eagle
|Nov 22 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Assabet River's Portal is Open Again
|Nov 15 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Assabet River paddle in cold conditions
|Nov 14 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Down the Merrimack River and thinking about a legendary paddle story
|Nov 12 2019
|Trash Paddler
|Exploring Merrimack River's upper section above Penacook - Report
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|