Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Looking for Saddle Rock

Source:Trash Paddler
When:38 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

While reading Robert M. Thorson's The Boatman (Henry David Thoreau's River Years) I came across the author's mention of a boulder historically used in measuring the river's depth. The closest thing Mu [...]

→ read original → Trash Paddler

More from Trash Paddler

New Year'S Plunge Alternative - Paddler welcoming the new year on water

Trash Paddler (Jan 3) - Yesterday while many folks were preparing to kick off the New Year with a Polar Plunge I was doing just the opposite and donning attire meant to insulate me from any unplanned immersion.  As a paddler my intent was to welcome in the New Year on the water rather than in it.   read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Just One Moment

Trash Paddler (Jan 2) - Before paddling into 2020 and the new decade, thought I'd reflect on my most memorable paddling moment from 2019. It occurred on a cloudy spring morning in western Maine where, after awaking in my tent, I'd driven to a lake said to possess Native American pictographs.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Many more paddles on December as rivers were not icy for long!!

Trash Paddler (Jan 1) - Just as I resigned myself to planning paddles for next spring, the Arctic conditions retreated almost as fast as they had appeared and the iced-up rivers gave way to open water. Consequently, I was able to get in several more paddles thinking that each one would be the last of the year (and decade).  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

It feels like Cloud Paddling in the fog season

Trash Paddler (Dec 17 2019) - That's what it felt like while paddling bits of the lower Sudbury and Assabet rivers yesterday in Concord.  The Elm Street Bridge (opening photo) was approached after passing beneath the fog-shrouded commuter rail and Main Street bridges...  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

A relatively warm paddle in winter times on the Assabet River

Trash Paddler (Dec 14 2019) - Around these parts we went from 8 degrees F. with more than a half-foot of snow on the ground Sunday morning to 56 degrees F. with almost bare ground in the span of 48 hours.  The Assabet River on Tuesday morning was close to ice free from Gleasondale down to the mouth of Elizabeth Brook where a thin mat of ice spanned the river (opening photo)...  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Dec 12 2019Trash Paddler Winter Right on Cue
Nov 28 2019Trash Paddler Warm November morning Paddle to Heard Pond from the Sudbury River
Nov 28 2019Trash Paddler An Egg Rock Eagle
Nov 22 2019Trash Paddler Assabet River's Portal is Open Again
Nov 15 2019Trash Paddler Assabet River paddle in cold conditions
Nov 14 2019Trash Paddler Down the Merrimack River and thinking about a legendary paddle story
Nov 12 2019Trash Paddler Exploring Merrimack River's upper section above Penacook - Report
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.