Standup for the Cure keeps building the community fundraising for breast cancer treatment
|Source:
|SUP Industry Association
|When:
|54 min. ago
|Rating:
|
Nationwide family-friendly stand up paddling fundraiser wraps up its 8 th year. Standup for the Cure Raises over $100,000 for Beneficiaries Supporting Local Breast Cancer Screening, Services, Education, and Research
More from SUP Industry Association
SIC Maui and the WPA Announce All-New One Class SUP Racing Series
SUP Industry Association (Nov 13 2019) - SIC Maui and the WPA (World Paddle Association) announce an all-new one class SUP racing series. read more...
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|