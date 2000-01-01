Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! support unicef
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

Standup for the Cure keeps building the community fundraising for breast cancer treatment

Source:SUP Industry Association
When:54 min. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Nationwide family-friendly stand up paddling fundraiser wraps up its 8 th year. Standup for the Cure Raises over $100,000 for Beneficiaries Supporting Local Breast Cancer Screening, Services, Education, and Research

→ read original → SUP Industry Association

More from SUP Industry Association

SIC Maui and the WPA Announce All-New One Class SUP Racing Series

SUP Industry Association (Nov 13 2019) - SIC Maui and the WPA (World Paddle Association) announce an all-new one class SUP racing series.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.