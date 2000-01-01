Playak Logo


The Global Paddling Community

Independent - Daily

Login / Connect

Like us on Facebook

Forums

SUPzero Forums

Market

Support American Whitewater! Support American Whitewater!
Brave Browser

[please login to make this ad block disappear]

In It to Win It: in-Home Training Video by Casper Stenfath

Source:Standup Journal
When:2 hrs. ago
Rating:
  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Watch this hilarious video by 2019 World Champion SUP Racer Casper Steinfath as he figures his path to success while in confinement from the COVID-19 virus in Denmark. It’s one way to stay fit for t [...]

→ read original → Standup Journal

More from Standup Journal

10th Annual Carolina Cup Rescheduled: New Dates/Times

Standup Journal (Mar 29) - The 10th Annual Carolina Cup made the hard decision to reschedule this year’s event from April to November 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak. New dates for this years Cup are November 4th – 8th, 2020. More time to train!  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Eco-Progressive iSUP: Sea Lion Boards Commits to 1% for the Planet

Standup Journal (Mar 19) - We are so proud of our friends at Sea Lion iSUP. The integrity within their brand is practiced and shows true effort towards sustainability. Sea Lion Boards are gorgeous and they make every effort to protect the planet.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Why We Paddle: Since the 70’s

Standup Journal (Mar 17) - Things are kinda hectic right now. Life moves fast. Too fast. When we paddle, we remember what it’s all about, the connection to the ocean, to nature, to each other.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

Air France Paddle Festival – April 4th, LIVE on Standup Journal Online

Standup Journal (Mar 17) - We eagerly await the starting horn of the 2020 Air France Paddle Festival on April 4th. Standup Journal will offer a Live Broadcast of the elite race for our viewers to participate in the excitement of this renowned & respected stand up paddle, prone & foil race off the island of Tahiti.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

What Do You Do if You Get Caught Inside With a Wing?

Standup Journal (Mar 2) - What do you do if you get caught inside while foil surfing with a wing?  That’s a lot of equipment to manage, right?  We asked the ever-stoked, shred-master & fun culprit Julien Bouyer of Team Naish what to do.  read more...

  • Currently 0.0/5 stars.
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5

More headlines:

ForumsNewsPressSocialVideos
Time Site Headline
 
Mar 1Standup Journal The SUP Vets & GenRation Offer Paddle Surf Retreat for Veterans
Feb 28Standup Journal The Great Route – Exploring Greenland’s Ice Caps to Experience Climate Change
Feb 26Standup Journal GenRation Xperiences Provide Premiere SUP Surf Coaching & Analysis
Feb 16Standup Journal Whales & Wonder: Stand Out Day in Stand Up by Lisa duBusc Miller
Feb 14Standup Journal Christian Anderson: Polar Bear on the Rise From Fanatic SUP
Feb 13Standup Journal Of the Sea: A Female Driven Surf Film to Raise Awareness About World’s Plastic Consumption
Feb 13Standup Journal Did You Know? Iran International SUP Team
Feb 4Standup Journal What’s all star, SUP Champion, Candice Appleby been upto these days?
Feb 3Standup Journal The Islands Bounce Back: Spotlight on St. John
Feb 1Standup Journal Molokai Holokai Ho’olaule’a Paddle Challenge this July!!!
more...


To propose a new news site for us to monitor, please contact Jeroen.

Paddle News Watch in other languages:

Recent News Watch Searches

Last
· Videos: raft
· Forums: boatertalk
· News: technique
· Videos: shoulder
· Press: trooper
Top
1. Forums: boatertalk
2. Forums: pyranha
3. Forums: Astral
4. Videos: Riot
5. Forums: dagger

Sponsors

Palm

See the AUP for our Acceptable Use Policy and a Privacy Statement. Verein Playak is responsible for all editorial content on this site (including all graphics). No part of this site may be duplicated in any way without explicit permission from Verein Playak. Verein Playak takes great care to only publish original content, but since part of the content is user generated, we cannot always guarantee this 100%. If you notice any copyright violations, please let the editors know through the contact form and they will take appropriate action immediately. As a news and information platform, we republish small text snippets and thumbnail images, but always link to original content on other sites, and thus aim to adhere to a 'Fair Use' policy. If you believe we violate this policy in any particular case, please contact us directly and we'll take appropriate action immediately.