Air France Paddle Festival – April 4th, LIVE on Standup Journal Online

Source:Standup Journal
When:1 hour ago
We eagerly await the starting horn of the 2020 Air France Paddle Festival on April 4th. Standup Journal will offer a Live Broadcast of the elite race for our viewers to participate in the excitement [...]

Eco-Progressive iSUP: Sea Lion Boards Commits to 1% for the Planet

Standup Journal (7 hrs. ago) - We are so proud of our friends at Sea Lion iSUP. The integrity within their brand is practiced and shows true effort towards sustainability. Sea Lion Boards are gorgeous and they make every effort to protect the planet.  read more...

What Do You Do if You Get Caught Inside With a Wing?

Standup Journal (Mar 2) - What do you do if you get caught inside while foil surfing with a wing?  That’s a lot of equipment to manage, right?  We asked the ever-stoked, shred-master & fun culprit Julien Bouyer of Team Naish what to do.  read more...

The SUP Vets & GenRation Offer Paddle Surf Retreat for Veterans

Standup Journal (Mar 1) - Imagine five days all expenses paid, in a luxury resort with world champion SUP surfers and coaches, top of the line equipment and multiple surf sessions daily including video reviews & analysis to boost your paddle surfing performance through the roof.  read more...

The Great Route – Exploring Greenland’s Ice Caps to Experience Climate Change

Standup Journal (Feb 28) - At Standup Journal, we celebrate the men and women who are utilizing watersports to raise awareness and promote advocacy for the environment. Every one of us that takes a stand inspires others to look at their own daily practices and do the same.   read more...

GenRation Xperiences Provide Premiere SUP Surf Coaching & Analysis

Standup Journal (Feb 26) - Ready to ratchet up your SUP surfing skills to a whole new level? How about a week with the world’s top pros and surf coaches in a luxury resort catered to your improvement? Read on to hear how this 4-day high performance SUP surf coaching retreat led by world champion athletes like GenRation co-founder Sean Poynter, ambassadors Daniel Hughes, Felipe Hernandez and surf legend Ian Kanga Cairns can make your dreams a reality.  read more...

