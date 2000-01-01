Playak Logo


The SUP Vets & GenRation Offer Paddle Surf Retreat for Veterans

Source:Standup Journal
When:1 hour ago
Imagine five days all expenses paid, in a luxury resort with world champion SUP surfers and coaches, top of the line equipment and multiple surf sessions daily including video reviews & analysis to bo [...]

More from Standup Journal

The Great Route – Exploring Greenland’s Ice Caps to Experience Climate Change

Standup Journal (7 hrs. ago) - At Standup Journal, we celebrate the men and women who are utilizing watersports to raise awareness and promote advocacy for the environment. Every one of us that takes a stand inspires others to look at their own daily practices and do the same.   read more...

Whales & Wonder: Stand Out Day in Stand Up by Lisa duBusc Miller

Standup Journal (Feb 16) - Paddlers love nature. We are immersed in it, dive into it, and have a passion to protect it. Stories of paddlers who have their breath taken away by close encounters with our natural world are some of our favorites.  read more...

Christian Anderson: Polar Bear on the Rise From Fanatic SUP

Standup Journal (Feb 14) - Christian Anderson of Kitmoeller, the Cold Hawaii of Denmark, has been an apprentice to world champion paddle athlete Casper Steinfath since an early age. Christian’s recent victory at the ISA Junior World SUP Racing Championships launches him onto the larger playing field and as competitor to his mentor. The relationship between the two remains unfazed. Here’s a look at Christian’s rise from his cold water roots to the man he is today.  read more...

Of the Sea: A Female Driven Surf Film to Raise Awareness About World’s Plastic Consumption

Standup Journal (Feb 13) - Of the Sea, a newly released film by Jordyn Romeo, is an exploration of the connection between motherhood, sustainability and the planet. It features Katherine Terrell, a surfer & refugee who develops an eco-bikini line called Jeux de Vaques created from recycled plastic water bottles and fishing nets.  read more...

Did You Know? Iran International SUP Team

Standup Journal (Feb 13) - Meet Alireza yahayapour Masrouri, member of the Iranian International SUP Team and paddleboard instructor. Alireza recently placed No. 6 in the 6km race at the first Asia SUP Championship in China in 2019.  read more...

More headlines:

