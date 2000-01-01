[please login to make this ad block disappear]
GenRation Xperiences Provide Premiere SUP Surf Coaching & Analysis
Ready to ratchet up your SUP surfing skills to a whole new level? How about a week with the world’s top pros and surf coaches in a luxury resort catered to your improvement? Read on to hear how thi [...]
More from Standup Journal
The SUP Vets & GenRation Offer Paddle Surf Retreat for Veterans
Standup Journal (2 hrs. ago) - Imagine five days all expenses paid, in a luxury resort with world champion SUP surfers and coaches, top of the line equipment and multiple surf sessions daily including video reviews & analysis to boost your paddle surfing performance through the roof. read more...
The Great Route – Exploring Greenland’s Ice Caps to Experience Climate Change
Standup Journal (8 hrs. ago) - At Standup Journal, we celebrate the men and women who are utilizing watersports to raise awareness and promote advocacy for the environment. Every one of us that takes a stand inspires others to look at their own daily practices and do the same. read more...
Whales & Wonder: Stand Out Day in Stand Up by Lisa duBusc Miller
Standup Journal (Feb 16) - Paddlers love nature. We are immersed in it, dive into it, and have a passion to protect it. Stories of paddlers who have their breath taken away by close encounters with our natural world are some of our favorites. read more...
Christian Anderson: Polar Bear on the Rise From Fanatic SUP
Standup Journal (Feb 14) - Christian Anderson of Kitmoeller, the Cold Hawaii of Denmark, has been an apprentice to world champion paddle athlete Casper Steinfath since an early age. Christian’s recent victory at the ISA Junior World SUP Racing Championships launches him onto the larger playing field and as competitor to his mentor. The relationship between the two remains unfazed. Here’s a look at Christian’s rise from his cold water roots to the man he is today. read more...
Of the Sea: A Female Driven Surf Film to Raise Awareness About World’s Plastic Consumption
Standup Journal (Feb 13) - Of the Sea, a newly released film by Jordyn Romeo, is an exploration of the connection between motherhood, sustainability and the planet. It features Katherine Terrell, a surfer & refugee who develops an eco-bikini line called Jeux de Vaques created from recycled plastic water bottles and fishing nets. read more...
