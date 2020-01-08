[please login to make this ad block disappear]
What’s all star, SUP Champion, Candice Appleby been upto these days?
Legend. Champion. Water girl. That’s the Candice Appleby we’ve known over past years. Winning the BoP 6X and PPG 3X running, racing and surfing on the APP World Tour, mentoring Shae Foudy and othe [...]
The Islands Bounce Back: Spotlight on St. John
Standup Journal (Feb 3) - Resilience. After the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria in the US Virgin Islands and surrounding areas, the news outlets went dark as the islands began the monumental task of digging themselves out from under the debris, restoring power, water and inhabitable life on some of the favorite playgrounds, like St. John, within the western hemisphere. Stories of heartbreak, relocation, even death spun a picture too hopeless to even contemplate. read more...
Molokai Holokai Ho’olaule’a Paddle Challenge this July!!!
Standup Journal (Feb 1) - The Heart of Paddling lives. The 2020 Molokai Holokai Ho’olaule’a (Paddle Festival) includes three days of festival, beach clean ups and SUP, foiling, OC1, OC2, prone,surf ski and invitee racing. This year, the Festival will be held on Friday, July 3rd & Saturday, July 4th on the island of Molokai in the Hawaiian island chain. […] read more...
An Interview With Jr. SUP Champion: Max Torres of Puerto Rico
Standup Journal (Jan 22) - Standup Journal’s roving ambassador, Jason Cole of Barbados interviews 17-year-old Max Torres from Puerto Rico soon after his triumph as Junior SUP Surf Champion in Gran Canaria, Spain the final stop on the 2019 APP World Tour. read more...
Howe Sound’s breathtaking natural beauty is really special to experience from its waters
Standup Journal (Jan 16) - Surrounded by towering peaks that rise straight out of the sea, Howe Sound showcases this Vancouver recreational waterwayof multiple outdoor activities including stand up paddling, sailing, diving, camping, and hiking. read more...
Winter Issue Arrives on Newsstands
Standup Journal (Jan 6) - Stoked. That’s the vibe. The Winter Issue of Standup Journal is due out on newsstands January 8th, 2020 and we are loosely calling this one the Stoke Issue. read more...
