Howe Sound’s breathtaking natural beauty is really special to experience from its waters

Surrounded by towering peaks that rise straight out of the sea, Howe Sound showcases this Vancouver recreational waterwayof multiple outdoor activities including stand up paddling, sailing, diving, camping, and hiking.

Winter Issue Arrives on Newsstands

Standup Journal (Jan 6) - Stoked. That’s the vibe. The Winter Issue of Standup Journal is due out on newsstands January 8th, 2020 and we are loosely calling this one the Stoke Issue.  read more...

Gran Canaria Pro AM Crowns SUP Surf Champions at El Loret

Standup Journal (Dec 20 2019) - The Gran Canaria ProAm, 4th & Final Event of the 2019 APP World Tour, delivers incredible waves and performances last weekend in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The powerful Tahitian Poenaiki Raioha wraps up 2019 season winning his first APP World Title.  read more...

Rack Labs: Stand Up Paddleboard Board Horse to Rack your Gear

Standup Journal (Dec 19 2019) - Want to get the perfect gift for your favorite paddler?  Rack Lab’s recent innovation stores your board, paddle, boots, gloves and leash on their Stand Up Paddleboard Board Horse!  read more...

Gran Canaria SUP Challenge, Interview With Bjorn Dunkerbeck

Standup Journal (Dec 16 2019) - The 4th and Final Stop on the 2019 APP World Tour opens 11th December in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria to complete a year-long run for a new SUP Surfing World Championship.   read more...

10th Year of Paris Nautic Paddle & APP World Tour to See Champions Crowned on Seine

Standup Journal (Dec 11 2019) - Stand up paddle Pro athletes are arriving in Paris and amassing on the River Seine in Paris for the final events on the 2019 APP World Championship Tour in SUP Racing.  read more...

Dec 10 2019Standup Journal Quick Gift Ideas Under $100 for Your Favorite Paddler
Nov 30 2019Standup Journal Interview with Junior SUP Surfing World Champion: Kauan Terra
Nov 28 2019Standup Journal Support Environmental Protectors this Holiday season along with Patagonia
Nov 28 2019Standup Journal Missed Buoy confusion for the top women athletes at the ISA SUP & World Championships
Nov 27 2019Standup Journal ISA SUP & Paddleboard World Championships From El Sunzal on Standup Journal Facebook
Nov 24 2019Standup Journal Izzi Gomez Captures 5th World Title in Barbados
Nov 18 2019Standup Journal Euro Tour Releases 2020 Dates & Venues
