Uncharted Waters red paddle co (Mar 23) - These are uncharted waters. As the world continues to navigate the unprecedented effects of Covid-19, our top priority remains the health, safety and wellbeing of the paddlers, staff, customers and friends at the very core of everything we do. Some of us may not be able to paddle together right now but let’s keep connecting online and inspire one another however we can. Over the coming weeks we’ll be sharing our most inspirational content to remind us of the beauty of the world around us and why we love being on the water. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

International Women’s Day 2020 red paddle co (Mar 9) - It’s no secret that we at Red Paddle Co HQ are big fans of SUP adventure and the great outdoors. That said, now and again we do need a little inspiration to plan our next epic escapade so where do we head? The same place everyone else does – Instagram. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

A Tranquil Tasmanian Mountain SUP red paddle co (Mar 9) - Folding down to half the size of a conventional inflatable paddleboard, our 9’6” Compact inflatable SUP is making it much easier to take on adventures big and small. Simply exploring from the water can reveal previously undiscovered wonders right on your doorstep. Keen paddler Alice Grant found a peaceful mountain escape at Dove Lake in Tasmania. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

