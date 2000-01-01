Playak Logo


Uncharted Waters

Source:red paddle co
When:1 hour ago
These are uncharted waters. As the world continues to navigate the unprecedented effects of Covid-19, our top priority remains the health, safety and well-being of the paddlers, staff, customers and f [...]

→ read original → red paddle co

International Women's Day 2020

red paddle co (3 hrs. ago) - It's no secret that we at Red Paddle Co HQ are big fans of SUP adventure and the great outdoors. That said, now and again we do need a little inspiration to plan our next epic escapade so where do we head? The same place everyone else does – Instagram.

11'0″ Compact: The Perfect Travelling Inflatable Paddle Board

red paddle co (5 hrs. ago) - In developing the new 11'0″ Compact inflatable SUP, our Design Team were driven by the overarching aim of creating a truly transportable compact touring paddle board, making adventure easier than ever before.

Mar 9 - red paddle co - A Tranquil Tasmanian Mountain SUP
Mar 9 - red paddle co - A Next Step in the Future of Inflatable Paddle Boarding
Feb 5 - red paddle co - Travel Diaries: A Tranquil Tasmanian Mountain SUP
