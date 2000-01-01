A Tranquil Tasmanian Mountain SUP
red paddle co (Feb 5) -
Folding down to half the size of a conventional inflatable paddleboard, our 9’6” Compact inflatable SUP is making it much easier to take on adventures big and small. Simply exploring from the water can reveal previously undiscovered wonders right on your doorstep. Keen paddler Alice Grant found a peaceful mountain escape at Dove Lake in Tasmania. read more...
