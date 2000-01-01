All the times leading the Colt program guiding groups to experience whitewater kayaking!!

Over the years I have had the privilege of sharing the joy of ww kayaking and rivers with students from around Canada and the world. Some have continued in the sport of Whitewater Kayaking and others [...]

Rafting Life (Jan 4) - It was a good year. So many fun adventures from paddling in my hometown, to adventuring in the Yukon and down in the United States. Some education opportunities opened up and meet some really good people. It’s one of the things that i love about the river community, how amazing they are around sharing knowledge […] read more...