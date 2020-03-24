Palm HQ Closes Temporarily – UK COVID-19 Action Plan
|Source:
|Palm Blogs
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
In order to keep our community safe and to priorities public health, we have made the decision to temporarily close Palm HQ in line with the UK Government’s advice. As of today, 24th March, our fact [...]
