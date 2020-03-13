Palm at Galway Fest 2020

Playak Logo


Source:Palm Blogs
When:1 hour ago
The ninth annual Galway Fest just went down on the west coast of the Emerald Isle. Palm paddlers were out in force competing in all disciplines and trying their hardest to win the party. Here are thei [...]

→ read original → Palm Blogs

You’re going the wrong way! Kayaking back upriver will make you a better kayaker

Palm Blogs (3 hrs. ago) - I geared up at the base, walked down to the river and started kayaking back upstream. Climbing from one eddy to another, challenging and tiring myself out in the same amount of time it would have taken to drive to the top of the river. Delightful, brilliant, well good. This form of kayaking is called ‘attaining’ and it is massively popular in some parts of America but it is rarely practiced elsewhere.  read more...

How to Spot a Flash Flood

Palm Blogs (Feb 25) - Yesterday we were at the top of a waterfall and had the river flash flood on us, making the drop hideously over powered and leaving Adrian and me trapped on an island in the middle of the river.  read more...

Drops of the Curacautin Falls, Chile that kayakers would love!!

Palm Blogs (Feb 6) - Here I leave this pair of drops that opened a few years ago and that all kayakers traveling to Chile will want to descend, but few people find the spot first try. I hope this post helps you.  read more...

Paddling Holiday Guide to Ecuador

Palm Blogs (Jan 29) - Going somewhere warm and sunny during the cold dark months of winter is nice. Two weeks might seem a long holiday, but, when most paddling destinations in December are in the Southern hemisphere travel time quickly eats into the number of days spent on the water. These are my top tips to getting the most out of a two week paddling holiday and some of the reasons that brought me to Ecuador.  read more...

