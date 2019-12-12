I Probably Shouldn’t but I Will
|Source:
|Palm Blogs
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
I probably shouldn’t but I will – A metaphor that comprehensively covers my latest trip.
More from Palm Blogs
My Buoyancy Aid for Kayak Fishing
Palm Blogs (Dec 13 2019) - A buoyancy aid is essential to stay safe on the water out kayak fishing. It will help you to stay afloat if you find yourself in the water. Buoyancy aids, also known as personal flotation devices (PFDs) come in an array of styles. read more...
Fantastic Fish and How to Catch Them: Ballan Wrasse
Palm Blogs (Dec 13 2019) - Residing around rocky ground and hard structures, these characteristic and colorful fish are full of muscle that is sure to test your gear. read more...
This year’s River Guru Extreme Race - Recap
Palm Blogs (Dec 13 2019) - Another year of celebrating the River Guru Extreme Race on the River Ara in the village of Torla Ordesa. The kayak competition is one of the most important ones in the Pyrenees. This year we’ve gathered seventy lovers of kayaking in a wonderful environment. read more...
Five reasons I love paddling slalom (even though I suck)
Palm Blogs (Dec 13 2019) - For the last few years, I’ve been supplementing my whitewater time by paddling slalom and going to a handful of races. I think every whitewater paddler could benefit from spending some time in a pointy boat doing some pole dancing. Here are five reasons why... read more...
Choosing Where to Fish From Your Kayak
Palm Blogs (Dec 12 2019) - Choosing a spot to fish can be tricky. There are very few local guides for kayak fishing, you will need to do your homework on venues in your area before heading out on the water. read more...
More headlines:
|Forums
|News
|Press
|Social
|Videos
|Time
|Site
|Headline
|Dec 12 2019
|Palm Blogs
|Ten tips for getting started with SUP
|Nov 29 2019
|Palm Blogs
|Developing and connecting with the local kayaking community - Park Jam 2019
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|