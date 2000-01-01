Playak Logo


When Avoiding COVID-19 Head to the Boundary Waters?

Source:PaddlingLight
When:4 hrs. ago
Last weekend Madison, Wisconsin was to hold the world’s largest annual paddlesport expo. Canoecopia, as it is called, was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kayak for a teddy bear built using Siskiwit SOF drawings

Mike Magee sent me this picture of the model kayak that he built using the Siskiwit SOF drawings . He scaled down the drawings and built a kayak for his teddy bear.

