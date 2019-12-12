Kayak for a teddy bear built using Siskiwit SOF drawings

=Mike Magee sent me this picture of the model kayak that he built using the Siskiwit SOF drawings . He scaled down the drawings and built a kayak for his teddy bear.

PaddlingLight (Dec 12 2019) - My go-to boot for shoulder season day tripping has always been the NRS Boundary Shoe. But, on longer trips, especially those without a dry suit, I’ve found the shoes to be too flexible for portages and not waterproof enough for long days. read more...