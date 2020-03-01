Update on a Circa 1900 Penobscot Paddle With Chip-Carved Motif

More from Paddle Making

Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Get for free: Newsletter

Hand-picked news 24/7

Paddling tips & tricks

Gear reviews

Paddling videos

Write reviews

Write comments

Full product stats

Post photos and videos

Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide E-mail address:





Shaw & Tenney Northwoods Paddle Making (Feb 14) - A bit of an late update regarding the famed Northwoods style paddles carved by Maine Guide Alexandra Conover-Bennett. Alexandra has retired from paddle making and now Shaw & Tenney Paddle Co will continue the tradition of hand crafted Northwoods design to their line of commercial paddles. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

Historic Paddle Art: Chief Shoppenegons 1910 Paddle Making (Feb 9) - Here's a historic piece of art dated to 1910 featuring a portrait of Chief David Shoppenegons from the Detroit Institute of Art. An Ojibwa leader from Michigan, the full length portrait showcases Shoppenagons dressed in ceremonial ancestral garb while holding a short paddle apparently referencing his work as a guide along the Au Sable River. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

1

2

3

4

5

More headlines: