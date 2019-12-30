Shaw & Tenney Northwoods

More from Paddle Making

Historic Paddle Art: Chief Shoppenegons 1910 Paddle Making (Feb 9) - Here's a historic piece of art dated to 1910 featuring a portrait of Chief David Shoppenegons from the Detroit Institute of Art. An Ojibwa leader from Michigan, the full length portrait showcases Shoppenagons dressed in ceremonial ancestral garb while holding a short paddle apparently referencing his work as a guide along the Au Sable River. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

Large Penobscot Paddle With Sun Carving Paddle Making (Jan 7) - From a dated listing on Worthpoint.com are some photos of an antique Penobscot paddle estimated to be circa 1900. The grain pattern is consistent with Ash. It is a very large design at 78" long with an 8" wide beavertail blade painted in a faded grayish paint and along with a classic Penobscot 5-stepped grip handle. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

