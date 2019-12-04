[please login to make this ad block disappear]
AFN 2019 Meeting. St. Mary'S First Nation
Here are some beautifully captured photos featuring birchbark canoes and Maliseet (Wolastoqey) paddles from the Opening Ceremony of the 2019 Assembly of First Nations Annual Assembly, held in Frederic [...]
late 19th C Arthur Heming Voyageur Paddle Reproduction
Paddle Making (Jan 25) - Hunter and Harris originally released the beautiful Thomson canoe paddle back in 2018 but it quickly sold out. You can now pre-order the 2020 edition and the first run will ship March 30th. read more...
Large Penobscot Paddle With Sun Carving
Paddle Making (Jan 7) - From a dated listing on Worthpoint.com are some photos of an antique Penobscot paddle estimated to be circa 1900. The grain pattern is consistent with Ash. It is a very large design at 78" long with an 8" wide beavertail blade painted in a faded grayish paint and along with a classic Penobscot 5-stepped grip handle. read more...
Frank B/ Mayer Sketches - Eastern Dakota Canoe Paddles, 1851
Paddle Making (Dec 30 2019) - The historic sketchbooks of Frank Blackwell Mayer (1827-1899) utilized on his 1851 trip to Minnesota Territory have been posted on Archive.org (link here). Mayer was a Baltimore artist who journeyed to Traverse de Sioux and Mendota on the Minnesota frontier to record meetings between United States officials and Indian tribes who were ceding title to much of Southern Minnesota and portions of Iowa and Dakota. read more...
Mid-19th Century Penobscot Paddle (Poplar)
Paddle Making (Dec 24 2019) - Archived on Worthpoint.com is an interesting paddle originally from Cowan's American Indian and Western Art: Live Salesroom Auction (4/8/2017). What makes this one different from other 19th century Penobscot designs is the claim it is made of Poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera). read more...
Odanak Abenaki Postcard Paddle
Paddle Making (Dec 4 2019) - Found two postcards online featuring a Abenaki style paddle. Both feature the same unknown person listed as being taken at Odanak, Québec, and published by the Peco Ottawa Photogelatine Engraving, Co between 1930-1940. read more...
