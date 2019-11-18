Large Penobscot Paddle With Sun Carving
From a dated listing on Worthpoint.com are some photos of an antique Penobscot paddle estimated to be circa 1900. The grain pattern is consistent with Ash. It is a very large design at 78" long with [...]
More from Paddle Making
Frank B/ Mayer Sketches - Eastern Dakota Canoe Paddles, 1851
Paddle Making (Dec 30 2019) - The historic sketchbooks of Frank Blackwell Mayer (1827-1899) utilized on his 1851 trip to Minnesota Territory have been posted on Archive.org (link here). Mayer was a Baltimore artist who journeyed to Traverse de Sioux and Mendota on the Minnesota frontier to record meetings between United States officials and Indian tribes who were ceding title to much of Southern Minnesota and portions of Iowa and Dakota. read more...
Mid-19th Century Penobscot Paddle (Poplar)
Paddle Making (Dec 24 2019) - Archived on Worthpoint.com is an interesting paddle originally from Cowan's American Indian and Western Art: Live Salesroom Auction (4/8/2017). What makes this one different from other 19th century Penobscot designs is the claim it is made of Poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera). read more...
Odanak Abenaki Postcard Paddle
Paddle Making (Dec 4 2019) - Found two postcards online featuring a Abenaki style paddle. Both feature the same unknown person listed as being taken at Odanak, Québec, and published by the Peco Ottawa Photogelatine Engraving, Co between 1930-1940. read more...
Royal Trust Circa 1860 Mi'Kmaq Paddle Reproduction
Paddle Making (Nov 18 2019) - The British Royal Family has recently consolidated all of their acquired artworks and historic gifts into a new collection called the Royal Collection Trust. Included in this monumental global collection of artefacts are First Nations items gifted to various royal members during their visits to Canada. read more...
