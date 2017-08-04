Playak Logo


Frank B/ Mayer Sketches - Eastern Dakota Canoe Paddles, 1851

Source:Paddle Making
When:1 hour ago
The historic sketchbooks of Frank Blackwell Mayer (1827-1899) utilized on his 1851 trip to Minnesota Territory have been posted on Archive.org (link here). Mayer was a Baltimore artist who journeye [...]

→ read original → Paddle Making

More from Paddle Making

Mid-19th Century Penobscot Paddle (Poplar)

Paddle Making (Dec 24) - Archived on Worthpoint.com is an interesting paddle originally from Cowan's American Indian and Western Art: Live Salesroom Auction (4/8/2017). What makes this one different from other 19th century Penobscot designs is the claim it is made of Poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera).  read more...

Odanak Abenaki Postcard Paddle

Paddle Making (Dec 4) - Found two postcards online featuring a Abenaki style paddle. Both feature the same unknown person listed as being taken at Odanak, Québec, and published by the Peco Ottawa Photogelatine Engraving, Co between 1930-1940.  read more...

Royal Trust Circa 1860 Mi'Kmaq Paddle Reproduction

Paddle Making (Nov 18) - The British Royal Family has recently consolidated all of their acquired artworks and historic gifts into a new collection called the Royal Collection Trust. Included in this monumental global collection of artefacts are First Nations items gifted to various royal members during their visits to Canada.  read more...

Musee De Quai Branly Cree Replica

Paddle Making (Nov 2) - Back in the summer I was working on three more historic replicas. One of the paddles was a reproduction of a pole-grip, Cree paddle dated to circa 1930-1935. The original with a black painted blade is in the Musee de Quai Branly in Paris, France.  read more...

1837 'Indian' Canoe Paddle - Michigan

Paddle Making (Oct 30) - A 19th Century Native American Michigan Canoe Paddle. Old hand written note attached that reads Indian Canoe Paddle 1837 Found in Grand River near mouth of Bellamy Creek, by T.B. North of 1837-16 Years old at that time. Very worn with some separation and losses. 57 1/2" long.  read more...

more...


Paddle News Watch in other languages:

