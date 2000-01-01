SUP Certification in Guadeloupe

When you’re asked to teach in the Guadeloupe islands in the French Caribbean – always say yes! It was a treat to lead a private SUP, SUP Yoga, and SUP Fitness Certification for two lovely ladies who work on a yacht.

Paddle Into Fitness (Jan 21) - Paddle Into Fitness is officially 10 years old. Thank you so much to everyone who has participated in the classes, training's, retreats, workshops, and online programs over the past decade. I can’t believe how fast it went, and how much I still love the sport of SUP, Water Fitness, & SUP Yoga. read more...