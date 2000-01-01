Playak Logo


SUP Certification in Guadeloupe

Source:Paddle Into Fitness
When:1 hour ago
When you’re asked to teach in the Guadeloupe islands in the French Caribbean – always say yes! It was a treat to lead a private SUP, SUP Yoga, and SUP Fitness Certification for two lovely ladies who work on a yacht.

