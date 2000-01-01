SUP Certification in Guadeloupe
When you’re asked to teach in the Guadeloupe islands in the French Caribbean – always say yes! It was a treat to lead a private SUP, SUP Yoga, and SUP Fitness Certification for two lovely ladies who work on a yacht.
→ read original → Paddle Into Fitness
More from Paddle Into Fitness
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Paddle Into Fitness (Jan 21) -
Paddle Into Fitness is officially 10 years old. Thank you so much to everyone who has participated in the classes, training's, retreats, workshops, and online programs over the past decade. I can’t believe how fast it went, and how much I still love the sport of SUP, Water Fitness, & SUP Yoga. read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|