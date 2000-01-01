Westside Session
|Source:
|Naish
|When:
|1 hour ago
|Rating:
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
It’s not everyday that Maui’s Westside delivers epic conditions, but on those rare days that it does, you can find Naish team riders Casper Steinfath, Bernd Roediger and Michi Schweiger in the lineup.
→ read original → Naish
More from Naish
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Get for free:
- Newsletter
- Hand-picked news 24/7
- Paddling tips & tricks
- Gear reviews
- Paddling videos
- Write reviews
- Write comments
- Full product stats
- Post photos and videos
- Connect with fellow paddlers worldwide
Naish (Mar 9) -
The waterman lifestyle is deeply rooted at Naish with backgrounds in Windsurfing, SUP and surfing. The Hover Crossover combines a multitude of boardsports with 4-in-1 performance – SUP Foil, SUP, Windsurf + Wing-Surf. read more...
|
- Currently 0.0/5 stars.
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
|
|