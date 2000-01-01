[please login to make this ad block disappear]
Casper Steinfath’s Dream Decade
|Source:
|Naish
|When:
|57 min. ago
|Rating:
|
What a ride this decade has been. Click play below to watch the recap of my 2019 season and all the battles that led to that December day in Paris where I could claim my first ever Overall APP World Title.
More from Naish
Casper Steinfath Wins Double World Titles at APP Paris SUP Open
Naish (Dec 17) - The word is out: Casper Steinfath just claimed his fifth SUP World Title this weekend and his first Overall Racing World Title along Paris’ iconic River Seine aboard his Javelin for the final race of the 2019 APP World Tour. read more...
|more...
|Paddle News Watch in other languages:
|