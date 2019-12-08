Big Bend Creek

More from Mt. Hood H2O

Into the outside - The South Fork of Diamond Creek Mt. Hood H2O (Jan 15) - This was the third year in a row we had made an attempt to paddle the SF of Diamond Creek. The first year we had been stopped 3 miles short by snow in the Spring. Last year levels weren't there when we met at 6am in Gasquet, so headed to the SF Chetco instead. This year, flows again looked low as we met in Cave Junction. However Yann was in touch with a friend and got a visual update that the pipe gauge was at a runnable flow for Diamond around 8am. Given this was our third attempt, we decided even if it was low we wanted to check it out. read more... Currently 0.0/5 stars.

